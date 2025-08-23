How NRIs Are Cracking The Wealth Code With SIPs – Top Money Goals Dominating 2025

New Delhi: For Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), children’s education stands at the forefront when it comes to financial planning and long-term investments. A recent Finedge study revealed that nearly 30 percent of surveyed NRIs consider education funding for their children as their top priority. Alongside this, NRIs also focus on wealth creation, retirement planning, purchasing a home, children’s marriage, and building emergency funds.

SIPs – A Preferred Investment Route

NRIs are increasingly turning to systematic investment plans (SIPs) as a disciplined approach to long-term wealth creation. The survey found that the average monthly SIP contribution from NRIs is Rs 6,486 — more than double the industry average and notably higher compared to Resident Indians. What sets NRI investors apart is their discipline: around 75 percent have maintained their investments for over five years, while nearly 65 percent have stayed invested for at least seven years.

NRI vs Resident Indians: Savings & Goals

When compared with Resident Indians, NRIs set higher targets for most financial goals. For instance:

Children’s Education: On average, NRIs aim to save around Rs 82 lakh, compared to Rs 52 lakh by Resident Indians.

Retirement Planning: Accounts for 27 percent of NRI objectives, with an average target of Rs 6.24 crore, far higher than the Rs 3.64 crore goal of Resident Indians.

Wealth Creation: Prioritised by 11 percent of NRIs, with an average goal of Rs 1.47 crore (vs Rs 72 lakh among Resident Indians).

Home Purchase: Chosen by 9 percent of NRIs, with a target of Rs 76 lakh.

Children’s Marriage: A focus for 8 percent of NRIs, aiming for about Rs 63 lakh.

NRI Investor Profile

Demographically, most NRI investors are in their mid-career stage:

74 percent fall between the ages of 31–45.

15 percent are aged 46–55.

Only 7 percent are in the 21–30 range.

This highlights a strong preference for long-term wealth building during prime earning years.

Investment Opportunities in India

With diverse options available, NRIs can explore mutual funds, real estate, and even low-risk instruments like fixed deposits. The Indian equity market also remains attractive — experts predict the Nifty 50 could cross 27,000 by end of 2025. The market has already bounced back from the correction phase seen in the first half of the year.

Market Outlook Amid Global Uncertainties

Despite challenges such as US tariff policies and the Russia-Ukraine conflict looming large on global sentiment, the Indian stock market has displayed resilience. This strong performance continues to make India a promising investment destination for NRIs seeking portfolio growth.