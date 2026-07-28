New Delhi: The government has announced that the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to launch a dedicated digital platform to make it easier to identify, track, link old EPF accounts to Universal Account Number (UAN) and activate them. The portal is named EPF Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts (E-PRAAPTI).
The portal will provide a streamlined Aadhaar based authentication mechanism that will enable members to safely access their old EPF account which may not have a UAN linked with it and update their member profile after UAN linking and activation.
The platform is launched to reduce manual intervention, minimize documentation and enhance transparency and efficiency.
The information regarding the launch of the dedicated digital platform was shared by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 27. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said that the portal has been developed to help members identify, track and link old EPF accounts with their UAN.
The minister said that the EPFO has developed the e-portal which is a digital platform that will enable the members to track their inoperative accounts and securely access and transfer their old PF accounts to their active UAN or settle them by providing their Aadhaar-based authentication.
The portal will provide a streamlined Aadhaar based authentication mechanism that will enable members to securely access their old EPF account which may not have a UAN linked with it. This will start the process of updating their member profile which will be followed by seamless UAN linking and activation.
Overall, the new portal is expected to give older EPF members some relief with regards to inactive accounts and an opportunity to recover retirement funds.
According to the government, the platform is expected to reduce manual intervention, minimize documentation and enhance transparency and efficiency through Aadhaar-based digital authentication and digital submission of Joint Declarations for KYC updates. This would make it easier to settle inoperative PF accounts in an efficient, transparent and hassle-free manner.
The launch of the portal will benefit thousands of EPF subscribers who have accumulated multiple PF accounts over the years after changing jobs and have money lying in these old PF accounts. The portal will help members to track old or inoperative EPF accounts, authenticate themselves using Aadhaar, securely access their old PF accounts, transfer the balance to their active UAN and settle eligible old PF accounts digitally.
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