How To Activate UAN Using Aadhaar Face Authentication Via UMANG App --Complete Steps Explained

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has launched Universal Account Number (UAN) generation and activation using Aadhaar Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG Mobile App.

Members who already have a UAN but have not yet activated, can now easily activate their UAN through the UMANG App.

To address these persistent challenges, EPFO has now enabled direct UAN generation and activation using Face Authentication via the UMANG App. This service can be used by both employees and employers.

This contactless and secure service marks a major leap in providing hassle-free and fully digital experiences to crores of EPFO members.

Here Is How To Activate UAN Using Aadhaar Face Authentication Via UMANG App

Step 1: Download Umang App from Playstore and install

Step 2: Download AadhaarFaceRD App from Playstore and install

Step 3: Open UMANG App and go to "UAN Allotment and Activation" under UAN services Through Face Auth.

Step 4: Enter Aadhaar Number and Mobile linked with Aadhaar (this will be matched with Mobile registered with Aadhaar for sending OTP).

Step 5: Tick on Checkbox for consent.

Step 6: Validate OTP received.

Step 7: Camera will be enabled to capture live photo image – Once the color outline of image turns green from red means that image capture is successful (This is similar to how anyone uses Digiyatra app)

Step 8: After matching with image in Aadhaar database, UAN will be generated and sent by SMS to mobile.

Step 9: After generating UAN, the Employee can download the UAN card from the UMANG App or Member Portal (UAN is auto-activated in the Member Portal)

Step 10: UAN Activation for Existing Members

"Until now, UANs were largely generated by employers using employee data submitted to EPFO. While Aadhaar details were validated, inaccuracies in fields such as father’s name, mobile number, or date of birth were common. These errors often required corrections during claim processing or while accessing other EPFO services. In many cases, the UAN was not even communicated to the employee, and mobile numbers were missing or incorrect, making direct communication difficult. Furthermore, UAN activation through Aadhaar OTP validation on EPFO Member portal was a separate process to be completed by the member causing confusion," Ministry of Labour & Employment.