How To Add Credit Or Debit Card On Google Pay In Android; Follow THESE Steps

Credit Or Debit Card On Google Pay In Android: Want to make payments seamlessly using your credit or debit card? Now, Google Pay makes it easy and secure. With the advancement in technology, the Google Pay has a feature that can allow users to use their credit and debit cards for various digital transactions even while you don't have a card physically.

Google Pay uses a secure technology called 'tokenization', which replaces your actual card number with a virtual number, or "token." This token is used for transactions, keeping your real card details hidden and protected from potential fraud or misuse. Notably, the feature is available only on the Android version of the Gpay application.

With just a few taps, this article will guide you on how to link your credit or debit card and start paying for your favourite services, online purchases, or in-store items, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience every time you tap or scan to pay at both offline merchants and online digital platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Eternal among other similar platforms.

How To Add Credit Or Debit Card On Google Pay

Steps 1: Open the Google Pay app on your mobile device.

Steps 2: Tap your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen.

Steps 3: Select "Pay with credit or debit cards" from the menu.

Steps 4: Tap on "Add credit or debit cards" to start the process.

Steps 5: Choose "Add Card" and either scan your card or enter the details manually.

Steps 6: After entering the card details, tap "More" and accept the terms and conditions.

Steps 7: Google Pay will contact your bank for verification. Authenticate via OTP or your bank’s method.

Steps 8: Tap "Submit" after entering the OTP. If verified, your card will be successfully added.

UPI transactions linked to bank accounts remain free. However, starting in 2025, Google Pay has introduced convenience fees on bill payments made via credit cards, including RuPay. These charges range between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent, plus applicable GST, and vary based on the type of transaction.