How To Apply For PVC Aadhaar Card Online? Check Security Features And Fees

PVC Aadhaar Card Online: Losing or damaging your Aadhaar card can be worrying, but there's a simple fix. Aadhaar is an important ID that helps you access various government and private services in India. If your card is lost or damaged, don’t worry! The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows you to easily get a new one with the PVC Aadhaar card—a durable and convenient replacement that you can order online.

What Is PVC Aadhaar Card?

The PVC Aadhaar card is made of strong plastic, just like an ATM card, instead of paper. This makes it easier to carry in your wallet and lasts longer than the paper Aadhaar card.

PVC Aadhaar Card: Security Features

The PVC Aadhaar card comes with several security features to ensure authenticity and durability. It includes a tamper-proof QR code, a hologram for added security, and micro text to prevent duplication.

The card also features a ghost image for verification, along with the issue date and print date for record-keeping. A special Guilloche pattern enhances its security, and the embossed Aadhaar logo gives it a distinct and official look. These features make the PVC Aadhaar card a reliable and long-lasting identity document.

PVC Aadhaar Card: Benefits And Fees

The biggest benefit of a PVC Aadhaar card is its durability. Unlike paper cards, it doesn’t get damaged easily and stays in good condition even with regular use. If you need a replacement or want a stronger version of your Aadhaar, you can order the PVC Aadhaar card online for just Rs 50 (Inclusive of GST & speed post charges).

How To Apply For PVC Aadhaar Card Online

Step 1: Go to https://uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC and click on the “Order Aadhaar Card” service.

Step 2: Provide your 12-digit Aadhaar number (UID) or 28-digit Enrollment ID.

Step 3: Enter the security code and choose either OTP (sent to your registered mobile) or TOTP for verification.

Step 4: Enter the received OTP, check the “Terms and Conditions” box, and click “Submit” to complete the verification.

Step 5: Pay Rs 50 online, and after a successful transaction, download the receipt in PDF format. You will also receive a Service Request Number via SMS for tracking.