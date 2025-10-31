Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978350https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/how-to-avoid-income-tax-notices-easy-steps-you-should-follow-2978350.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INCOME TAX NOTICE

How To Avoid Income Tax Notices: Easy Steps You Should Follow

The simplest way to avoid an income tax notice is to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) before the due date. Make sure the information you provide matches your Form 16, Form 26AS, and Annual Information Statement (AIS). 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 08:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How To Avoid Income Tax Notices: Easy Steps You Should FollowImage Credit: Gemini AI

New Delhi: Receiving an income tax notice can make any taxpayer anxious. But in most cases, these notices are triggered by small mistakes — mismatched data, missed income details, or incorrect claims. The good news? You can easily avoid such situations with a few careful steps. Here’s how you can keep your tax record clean and stay stress-free.//

1. File Your Returns Accurately and On Time

The simplest way to avoid an income tax notice is to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) before the due date. Make sure the information you provide matches your Form 16, Form 26AS, and Annual Information Statement (AIS). Even a small mismatch between the income reported by you and what’s available in the system can trigger scrutiny.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. Match TDS and Advance Tax Payments

Ensure that all Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) details are correctly reflected in your Form 26AS. If your employer or payer has deducted tax but not deposited it, or the amount doesn’t match, fix it immediately. Similarly, verify that any advance tax you paid appears correctly in your records.

3. Report All Sources of Income

Many taxpayers unintentionally skip declaring certain income — like interest from savings accounts, fixed deposits, dividends, or freelance earnings. The Income Tax Department tracks most of these through PAN-linked databases. Non-disclosure, even if unintentional, can result in a notice.

4.Don’t Skip Declaring Exempt Income

Even if some of your earnings aren’t taxable, they still need to be reported in your Income Tax Return (ITR). Many people assume that exempt income—like agricultural earnings, gifts from close relatives, or long-term capital gains from certain assets—can be ignored since it’s not taxed. But that’s a common mistake. Declaring such income helps the tax department get a complete picture of your finances and avoids unnecessary scrutiny later.

5. Claim Deductions Carefully

Only claim deductions and exemptions you’re eligible for. Overstating expenses or using incorrect details can lead to a mismatch in verification. Review each section — from 80C to 80G — and ensure that your claim meets the prescribed rules.

6. Get Expert Help When Needed

Big transactions or complex tax matters can be tricky to handle on your own. In such cases, it’s wise to consult a chartered accountant or tax expert who can guide you through reporting requirements, ensure you stay compliant, and help you deal with any tax notices smoothly. A little professional advice can save you from big financial headaches later.

Avoiding an income tax notice isn’t difficult — it just requires accuracy, honesty, and timely compliance. By filing correct returns, reporting all income, and maintaining proper documentation, you can stay on the right side of the law and manage your taxes confidently.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bansuri Swaraj
Two AIs Powering India Today: Bansuri Swaraj At TiEcon Delhi 2025
PM Modi gamcha Bihar
From Tradition To Tactic: How PM Modi’s Gamcha Gesture Targets Bihar’s Voters
home decor
Showpieces That Add Soul to Your Space
Indian desserts on Zomato
Best Indian Desserts You Can Order at Home
women earrings
Gold-Plated Earrings Every Woman Must Own in 2025
morning energy drinks
8 Powerful Morning Drinks For A Super Active Day
Mumbai Hostage Crisis
Mumbai Hostage Crisis: What Triggered It, Who's Rohit Arya? 5 Points
Farooq Abdullah
Farooq Accuses J&K LG Of Lying, Demands Immediate Restoration Of Statehood
men’s brooch
Brooches for Men That Make a Statement
vegan dishes
Wholesome and Plant-Based: 8 Vegan Dishes to Try