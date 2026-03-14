How to book Bharat gas quickly: Easy steps using phone, SMS or mobile app

New Delhi: Gone are the days when booking an LPG cylinder meant visiting the gas agency. Bharat Gas customers can now book refills quickly using digital platforms and phone services. From IVRS and SMS to WhatsApp, the Bharatgas mobile app, and the official website, several convenient options are available to place a refill request anytime.

These booking services are offered by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the company responsible for distributing Bharat Gas across India. After placing a refill request through any of the available methods, customers usually receive an SMS confirmation. The message includes a booking reference number along with details about the expected delivery schedule.

Ways to Book Bharat Gas Refill Easily

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Here is a simple guide explaining the different methods customers can use to book a Bharat Gas cylinder refill.

Book Bharat Gas Refill via IVRS Call

One of the simplest ways to book a Bharat Gas refill is through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). Customers can place a booking by calling 7715012345 or 7718012345 from their registered mobile number.

Before using this service, customers should make sure that their mobile number is linked to their LPG consumer account on the Bharat Gas website. Once the number is registered, users just need to follow the automated voice instructions during the call, select the refill booking option, and enter their LPG consumer number when prompted.

After the booking is completed, customers receive an SMS confirmation that includes the booking reference number and the expected delivery date of the cylinder.

Book Bharat Gas Refill Through SMS

Customers who prefer a simple text-based method can also book their Bharat Gas refill through SMS. After linking their mobile number with their Bharat Gas account, users just need to send a message from their registered phone.

To book a cylinder, type “LPG” and send it to 7715012345 or 7718012345. Once the message is received, the system processes the request and sends SMS updates confirming the booking and its status.

Book Bharat Gas Cylinder Using WhatsApp

Customers can also place a refill request through WhatsApp using BPCL’s Smartline service.

- First, save the BPCL Smartline number 1800224344 in your phone’s contacts.

- Open WhatsApp and send a message such as “Hi” or “Book” to this number.

- The automated service will respond with instructions for booking the LPG cylinder.

- Follow the prompts shown on the screen to complete the request.

Book Bharat Gas Refill Through the Mobile App

Another convenient option is booking through the Bharatgas mobile application.

- Download the Bharatgas app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

- Open the app and sign up if you are a new user, or log in using your registered details.

- Select the “Refill Cylinder” option and enter the required information.

- Complete the booking and make the payment if needed.

- After the process is completed, customers receive an SMS confirmation with the booking reference number and delivery details.

With options such as IVRS calls, SMS, WhatsApp, and the mobile app, Bharat Gas has made cylinder booking easier for customers across India. These digital and phone-based services allow users to request refills quickly and track delivery without visiting a distributor.