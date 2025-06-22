How To Change PAN Photo Without Visiting Office: Check Online & Offline Steps, Documents Needed Are…

New Delhi: The PAN card is a crucial document for anyone handling financial or tax-related matters in India. Issued by the Income Tax Department, it serves not just as a tax ID but also as a valid identity proof. The PAN Card with personal details and a photograph plays an important role in official verification and is widely used across banking, investments and government services.

Can You Update Your PAN Card Photo Online?

Yes, you can! Updating the photo on your PAN card can be done online. No need to visit a government office—you can complete the update from the comfort of your home.

Aadhar card photo change online

1. Visit the NSDL or UTIITSL Website

To begin the process, go to the official website of either NSDL or UTIITSL. Both platforms offer online services to update or correct PAN card details, including the photo.

2. Select the PAN Card Correction Option

On the homepage, look for the option that says “PAN Card Correction/Update”. Click on it to proceed with making changes to your existing PAN information.

3. Choose the Correct Form

Select Form 49A (for Indian citizens). This is the official form used to request changes to your PAN card. Make sure to tick the field indicating that you want to update your photograph, usually listed under "Photo Mismatch".

4. Fill in Your Personal Details

Provide all necessary personal information like your PAN number, full name, and date of birth. Double-check all details to ensure accuracy, as incorrect data could delay the update process.

5. Upload Your New Photograph

Scan and upload a recent passport-sized photo (dimensions: 4.5 cm x 3.5 cm) in JPEG format. The image file size should be between 4KB and 300KB for successful submission.

6. Submit Required Documents

Upload valid identity proof such as your Aadhaar card or voter ID. All uploaded documents should be clear and legible to avoid rejection.

7. Pay the Application Fee

You’ll need to pay a small fee for the update:

- Rs 91 (plus GST) for Indian communication addresses

Rs 862 (plus GST) for foreign communication addresses

Payment can be made using UPI, net banking, debit/credit cards.

8. Receive and Save the Acknowledgment Slip

After successful payment, a 15-digit acknowledgment number will be generated. Save and print the slip for future reference. In some cases, you may need to send a physical copy of this slip along with your photograph and documents.

9. Send Physical Documents (If Required)

If asked, send the acknowledgment form along with two passport-sized photographs affixed and signed across (not on the face). Include any necessary documents and post them to the specified NSDL or UTIITSL office address.

10. Track the Application Status

Use your acknowledgment number to track the status of your PAN photo update request directly on the NSDL or UTIITSL website.

How to Change PAN Card Photo Offline

If you prefer to update your PAN card photo offline, here’s a simple step-by-step process you can follow:

1. Visit the Nearest PAN Center

Go to any authorized PAN service center nearby. You can find one through the official NSDL or UTIITSL websites.

2. Get the PAN Correction Form

Ask for the form titled "Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN Data". You can also download it in advance from the official website.

3. Fill in the Required Details

Carefully complete the form with your PAN number and other personal details. Make sure to select the option to update your photograph.

4. Attach the Necessary Documents

Along with the form, attach valid identity proof, address proof, and a recent passport-sized photograph. Ensure the documents are self-attested and clear.

5. Pay the Applicable Fee

Pay the required processing fee at the PAN center. The staff will inform you of the amount, which may vary based on your communication address (Indian or foreign).

6. Collect Your Acknowledgment Number

After submission, you’ll receive a 15-digit acknowledgment number. Keep this safe—it's useful for tracking your application status.//

Want to Know the Status of Your PAN Card Update? Here's How

Tracking your PAN card application is easy and can be done in a few simple steps. Whether you've applied for a new PAN or made changes like updating your photo, you can check the status using your acknowledgment number or PAN. Just visit the official NSDL or UTIITSL website, enter your details, and you'll see the latest update. It's a quick way to stay informed about your PAN card’s progress.

Documents Needed to Change Photo on PAN Card

- ID Proof: Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence

- Date of Birth Proof: Aadhaar, Birth Certificate, or Passport

- Address Proof: Aadhaar card, Utility Bill, or Bank Statement

- Photo: Recent passport-sized color photo (4.5 cm x 3.5 cm)