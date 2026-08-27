How to Check EPFO pension status online? Steps explained

New Delhi: EPFO pensioners can easily check their pension status online. The EPFO portal also allows pensioners to check their pension details and monitor payments with just few easy clicks.
Steps to Check Pension Status Online
Go to the official EPFO website
Click on the pensioner's portal
Select know your pension status
Provide your PPO number, office code, and office ID (the details are available on your pension documents)
Click get status to view your payment details, credit dates, and processing status
अगर आप अपना पेंशन स्टेटस जानना चाहते हैं, तो इन आसान चरणों का पालन करें और कुछ ही समय में अपनी पेंशन की स्थिति जांचें।#EPFO #EPFOWithYou #HumHainNa pic.twitter.com/FPkRazKCGR— EPFO (@officialepfo) August 22, 2026
Alternatively, you can also use UMANG App. Open the UMANG app on your phone and search for EPFO services to track your pension. You may also verify your pension status directly through your linked pension-disbursing bank account or passbook.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) yesterday announced that it has credited the pension for the month of August 2026 to the accounts of 4,40,901 pensioners under the Keralam Zone on 26 August 2026, ahead of the festival of Onam.
Ordinarily, the monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 is disbursed at the end of month. However, in view of the upcoming Onam celebrations, EPFO made special arrangements to release the pension on 26 August 2026, thereby enabling pensioners and their families to meet their financial requirements and celebrate the festival without inconvenience, said EPFO.
The pension has been credited through EPFO’s Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS), which facilitates seamless and efficient transfer of pension directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries across the country, it added.
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