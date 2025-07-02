How To Check You LIC Policy Status Online, Explained Step By Step
Below is a step-by-step guide for both registered and new users, along with extra tips to make the process smooth for everyone.
New Delhi: You can now check your LIC policy status and details online or by SMS without visiting an LIC office. Below is a step-by-step guide for both registered and new users, along with extra tips to make the process smooth for everyone.
For Registered Users (Already Have an LIC Customer Portal Account)
Step 1: Go to the official LIC website: www.licindia.in
Step 2: Click on “Login to Customer Portal”.
Step 3: Enter your User ID and password to log in.
Step 4: After logging in, click on the “Policy Status” option under Customer Services.
Step 5: You’ll see a list of all your enrolled LIC policies.
Step 6: Click on your policy number to view details such as:
Premium due dates
Bonus information
Maturity date
Loan availability
Policy term and sum assured
Step 7: You can download your policy statement as a PDF for your records.
If you have more than one policy (including for minor children), you can add them after logging in using the “Enroll Policy” option. If you face any trouble, LIC’s customer support zones are available to help.
For New Users (First-Time LIC Portal Users)
Step 1: Visit www.licindia.in and click on “Login to Customer Portal”.
Step 2: Choose ‘New User’ or ‘Sign Up’.
Step 3: Enter the following details:
Policy number
Premium amount
Date of birth
Registered mobile number
Email ID
Step 4: Create a User ID and password.
Step 5: Complete verification using the link sent to your email or SMS from LIC.
Step 6: Once your account is active, log in to see your policy details as described above.
You can manage all your LIC policies in one place after registration. The portal also allows you to check bonus status, see loan/claim details, download premium paid certificates, and register complaints or grievances.
How to Check LIC Policy Status by SMS
Step 1: Type: ASKLIC <policy number> STATUS
Step 2: Send this SMS to 9222492224 or 56767877.
Step 3: You’ll get a reply with your policy’s basic details, such as premium due date and current status.
You can also check other details by SMS using different codes, for example:
ASKLIC <policy number> PREMIUM for premium amount
ASKLIC <policy number> BONUS for bonus info
ASKLIC <policy number> LOAN for loan eligibility.
If you prefer, you can check your policy status by calling LIC customer care at +91-02268276827.
Things to Keep Ready Before Registering
Your policy number(s)
The premium amount you pay (excluding taxes)
A scanned copy of your PAN card, Aadhaar, or Passport (less than 100 KB)
An email ID and mobile number you use regularly
Why Use These Online Services?
Saves time: No need to visit a branch
Available 24/7: Safe and easy to use
Manage all policies in one place: Add multiple policies, including those for minors
Self-service: Download policy documents, update contact details, and more
If you ever lose your policy document or need to change your contact address, you can find help and forms for these issues on the LIC website.
If you don’t have internet access, the SMS method is a quick and reliable way to check your policy status anytime.
