How To Delink Incorrect Member ID From Your UAN: Simple EPFO Guide

New Delhi: It can be stressful to find out that your Universal Account Number (UAN) is linked to the wrong member ID. It’s a problem you should fix as soon as possible. A mismatch like this can cause errors in your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) records. This could lead to confusion in your contributions, interest updates, and overall account balance. Understanding the issue early helps you take the right steps to protect your savings.

However, fixing this issue is quite simple. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows you to correct such mistakes easily through its unified member portal. You can quickly start the process to remove the wrong member ID and link the correct one to your UAN.

How to Delink an Incorrect Member ID from Your UAN

Here’s a simple, reader-friendly guide to help you remove the wrong member ID linked to your UAN:

- Visit the EPFO unified member portal and log in using your UAN, password, and the CAPTCHA code.

- Go to the View → Service History section.

- Select the incorrect member ID from the list and click on the Delink button.

- Provide the reason for delinking when prompted.

- Verify the request by entering the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

- Once verified, the system will delink the wrong member ID and show a success message.

- After completion, the incorrect ID will no longer appear in your service history. You can revisit the portal to cross-check.

If your employer has filed an ECR (Electronic Challan-cum-Return) using the incorrect ID, the delinking process will not go through. Instead of a success message, you will receive an error notification.

Ensuring your UAN is linked correctly helps protect your contributions, pension eligibility, and overall EPF records. By completing the delinking process when needed, you avoid errors that could impact your retirement savings. Always recheck your service history after making any updates to confirm that the changes have been applied.