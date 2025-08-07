How To Easily Download Your Post Office Interest Certificate Online — Step-by-Step Guide
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India allows post office savings account holders to easily access their interest certificates online, avoiding the need to visit the post office in person. An interest certificate is an important document that shows the interest earned on your post office accounts like savings, fixed deposits, or recurring deposits during a financial year. This certificate is essential for filing income tax returns or keeping track of your investment income.
To get your post office interest certificate online, follow these simple steps:
Visit the Official Internet Banking Portal
Go to the Department of Posts (DOP) internet banking website at ebanking.indiapost.gov.in.
Log into Your Account
Use your User ID and password to log in. If you have not registered for internet banking, you need to visit your post office to activate this service.
Navigate to the Interest Certificate Section
After logging in, find the ‘Accounts’ tab on the dashboard. Click on the ‘Interest Certificate’ option.
Select the Financial Year
Choose the financial year for which you want the interest certificate – you can select either the previous or current financial year.
Download Your Certificate
Click on the download button to get your interest certificate in PDF format. Save it on your device or print it for your records.
This online facility is available for all users with active post office savings accounts who have internet banking enabled. It helps you easily get necessary documents for tax filing and personal financial planning without the hassle of physically going to the post office.
If you face any issues, contact your local post office or the customer care helpline for assistance.
This digital convenience lets you stay updated and compliant with your financial paperwork anytime and from anywhere.
