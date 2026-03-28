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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceHow to get PNG gas connection online: Easy steps and documents you need
LPG CYLINDER SHORTAGE

How to get PNG gas connection online: Easy steps and documents you need

It is becoming popular as a cleaner and more convenient alternative to LPG cylinders.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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How to get PNG gas connection online: Easy steps and documents you needFile Photo

New Delhi: Getting a PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connection is now simple and can be done online from home. It is becoming popular as a cleaner and more convenient alternative to LPG cylinders.

Step 1: Check If PNG Is Available In Your Area

Before applying, you need to check whether PNG service is available in your locality. Different companies provide gas in different cities, so you must visit their website or app and enter your pin code.

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Step 2: Apply Online

Visit the official website of your local gas provider
Click on “New Connection”
Fill in your personal details like name, address, mobile number
Submit the application form

Step 3: Upload Required Documents

You will need to upload basic documents such as:

Identity proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID)
Address proof (electricity bill, rent agreement, etc.)
Property ownership proof or rent agreement
Passport-size photograph

Step 4: Pay Charges

After submitting the form, you may need to pay a registration or security deposit online. Charges vary depending on the city and provider.

Step 5: Verification And Inspection

Once you apply:

The company checks your documents
A technician may visit your home to check feasibility
They confirm where the pipeline and meter will be installed

Step 6: Installation And Activation

Gas pipeline and meter are installed at your home
Your stove may need a small modification
Connection is activated and ready to use

Can You Keep LPG And PNG Both?

In many areas, the government is encouraging people to switch to PNG. In some cases, LPG supply may be reduced or stopped if PNG is available.

Why PNG Is Becoming Popular

Continuous gas supply (no cylinder booking needed)
Generally cheaper than LPG
Safer and more convenient for daily use

Key Takeaway

Getting a PNG connection is a simple online process—just check availability, apply, upload documents, and complete installation. It offers a hassle-free and reliable gas supply for homes.

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About the Author
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Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

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