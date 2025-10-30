How To Get Rs 10–20 Note Bundles For Weddings: Step-by-Step Guide

New Delhi: In Indian weddings, gifting money in neatly folded Rs 10 or Rs 20 notes is a long-standing tradition. Whether it’s for “shagun”, dance rituals, or decorative garlands, crisp bundles of small notes are always in high demand. But finding these bundles especially before the wedding season can be tricky. Here’s a simple guide to help you get Rs 10–20 note bundles easily and legally.

1. Visit Your Nearest Bank Branch

Your first and most reliable option is your local bank.

Ask for fresh note bundles: Visit a branch of a nationalized bank like SBI, PNB, or Bank of Baroda and request fresh currency notes.

Specify the denomination: Tell the cashier you need Rs 10 or Rs 20 bundles for wedding purposes.

Carry your ID: Some banks may ask for identification if you’re requesting a larger amount.

Timing matters: Visit early in the day when cash counters open, as fresh note stock tends to run out fast.

2. Try the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Issue Offices

If you need a large quantity of fresh notes, you can also contact your city’s RBI Issue Office.

They periodically distribute new currency bundles to the public through select banks.

You can:

- Inquire at the RBI public issue counter.

- Ask which nearby banks have received new Rs 10 or Rs 20 note stock.

3. Visit Currency Exchange Counters

Certain private money changers and currency exchange shops may have small-denomination bundles.

However, ensure:

- They are authorized dealers.

- The notes are clean and legal tender.

- Avoid purchasing from unauthorized street vendors to prevent counterfeit risks.

4. Approach Wedding Decor or Event Shops

Some wedding supply shops, especially in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Lucknow, offer ready-made note bundles (for garlands and rituals).

They usually charge a small premium, but it saves you the hassle of searching banks.

5. Exchange Old or Mixed Notes

If you already have mixed small notes, you can ask your bank to exchange them for fresh bundles.

Banks often have a currency chest or tie-up branches that supply clean notes in bulk.

6. Plan Ahead of the Wedding Season

During wedding or festival seasons (October–February and April–June), small notes are in extremely high demand.

To avoid last-minute trouble:

- Request bundles 2–3 weeks in advance.

- Keep contact with your local branch manager — they can inform you when new notes arrive.

7. Avoid Overpaying to Middlemen

You may find people outside banks offering Rs 10 or Rs 20 bundles at inflated prices.

It’s best to avoid such unofficial sources, as the notes could be:

- Fake,

- Torn or unusable,

- Or even rejected at banks later.

Getting Rs 10 or Rs 20 note bundles for weddings isn’t as hard as it seems as it just needs a bit of planning and the right approach. Start with your bank, check with wedding suppliers if needed, and avoid shortcuts. With a little effort, you’ll have your crisp note bundles ready in time for the big day’s celebrations!