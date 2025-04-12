How To Link Your Aadhaar With Ration Card: Online And Offline Methods Explained

New Delhi: The Indian government has made it compulsory for all ration card holders to complete their e-KYC. This step aims to ensure fair distribution of ration and stop any misuse of the scheme.

Why Is e-KYC Important for Ration Cards?

e-KYC, or Electronic Know Your Customer, is a digital process that verifies the identity of ration cardholders using their Aadhaar card. This helps make sure that only eligible people get government benefits like subsidised ration, while also preventing issues like black marketing or duplicate ration cards.

How to Link Aadhaar Card with Ration Card (Online & Offline)

Online Method:

- Go to your state’s official Aadhaar or Public Distribution System (PDS) website.

- Enter your Aadhaar number and ration card number.

- Fill in other required details.

- Submit the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

- Choose 'Ration Card' as the scheme and click 'Submit.'

- Once verified, you’ll get a confirmation message.

Offline Method to Link Aadhaar with Ration Card

- Visit your nearest Public Distribution System (PDS) center or ration shop.

- Submit photocopies of the following documents:

Aadhaar cards of all family members

Ration card

Bank passbook (if Aadhaar isn’t linked to your bank account)

- Passport-sized photographs

- Complete biometric verification at the center.

You’ll receive an SMS or email once the linking is successfully done.