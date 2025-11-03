How to Reset Your Finances In Just 7 Days? CA Shares Detailed Tips On Building Wealth

New Delhi: Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik has offered a unique and practical roadmap to help people revive their finances. In a post on X, Kaushik outlined a seven days strategy to reset finances. Kaushik emphasises that long term wealth is built through short term wins with "a bit of self discipline".

Starting his post as "How to Reset Your Finances in Just 7 Days" Kaushik said that most people only need a reset not a financial miracle. He said, "One small step each day can shift your entire money mindset." Kaushik offers a seven day formula to reboot finances if one has to start from scratch.

Day 1 starts with confronting reality. Kaushik advises people to open their bank accounts and look at their balance, credit card due and loan amount. “Money anxiety grows in the dark. The moment you face it, you shrink it,” he said.

Day 2 is devoted to keeping track of all costs, including EMIs and small subscriptions. Kaushik cautions that even Rs 500 can be the cause of financial stress.

On Day 3, people should consider their spending habits and just “cut one habit, not happiness.” By reducing just one ongoing expense, people can feel more financially and emotionally liberated.

Day 4 places a strong emphasis on the idea of paying 'yourself first'. Kaushik suggests automating even a modest saving which could be as little as Rs 1,000 to build consistent financial discipline.

Day 5 stresses revisiting income sources. Kaushik says, "sometimes your next level is not in saving more" but in "earning slightly better." One can opt for freelance gigs or side projects as easy ways to increase income.

The focus of Day 6 is creating a customised budget. Kaushik views budgets as tools of knowledge and freedom that allow enjoyment, saving and spending to coexist without guilt.

Finally, Day 7 closes with setting a 30 day money goal. Kaushik says that it could be "saving Rs 5,000, clearing a small loan or finally starting an SIP." Kaushik highlights that "long term wealth is built through short term wins.

According to Kaushik "resetting your finances does not take months. It just takes one honest week and a bit of self discipline."