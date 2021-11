How to verify if an Aadhaar Card is genuine or not? Follow these steps online

New Delhi: Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number that can be obtained by Indian residents and it is based on their biometric and demographic data.

An Aadhaar number issued to an individual shall not be reassigned to any other individual. No resident can have a duplicate number since it is linked to their individual biometrics; thereby identifying fake and ghost identities. (Also read: Stuck with old mobile number on your Aadhaar card? Here's how to change or update a new one)

Here you can check if your Aadhaar or Aadhaar submitted to you is a genuine one or not.

- Visit UIDAI’s official website - uidai.gov.in.

- Select ‘Aadhaar Services’ from the drop-down menu

- Select ‘Aadhaar Verification’ tab

- Now enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

- Punch in the captcha or security code

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- Now the page will display information regarding your Aadhaar card

Aadhaar verification is important because it acts as a universally accepted KYC document across India.

