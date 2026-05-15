HUF PAN card can save your family tax: Check benefits, rules and process

New Delhi: A Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) PAN card is a separate 10-digit Permanent Account Number issued by the Income Tax Department for a family unit. It allows the family to be treated as a separate legal and tax-paying entity.

Under Indian law, an HUF includes a common ancestor and all direct family members such as children, grandchildren, their spouses, and unmarried daughters. Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain families can form an HUF.

This setup helps families manage ancestral property, family business income, and investments under one separate tax identity. The HUF files its own Income Tax Return (ITR), apart from the personal ITRs of family members.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tax Benefits Many Families Miss

Creating an HUF can help reduce the overall tax burden legally.

Extra Basic Tax Exemption

Since an HUF is treated as a separate taxpayer, it gets its own basic exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh under the old tax regime for Assessment Year 2026-27. This is separate from the exemption available to individual family members.

Income Splitting

Income from ancestral property, family business, rent, or investments can be shifted to the HUF. This helps divide income between the individual and the HUF, which may reduce the total tax payable by keeping both under lower tax slabs.

Section 80C Deduction up to Rs 1.5 Lakh

The HUF can claim deductions by investing in options like PPF, ELSS, 5-year fixed deposits, or by paying life insurance premiums for members.

Health Insurance Deduction Under Section 80D

The HUF can claim up to Rs 25,000 for health insurance premiums paid for family members. This can go up to Rs 50,000 if the insured person is a senior citizen.

Also Read: New labour code alert: Your full and final settlement could arrive in just 2 days

Rental Income Savings

If family-owned property is rented through the HUF, the rental income is taxed in the HUF’s name. This can reduce tax if an individual family member already falls in a higher tax bracket.

Home Loan Interest Deduction

If the HUF buys a house using a home loan, it can claim up to Rs 2 lakh deduction on interest paid under Section 24B.

Tax-Free Gifts and Capital Gains Relief

Gifts received by the HUF from its members are usually tax-free. Also, capital gains can be saved by reinvesting in residential property under Section 54F.

Also Read: How much monthly income will Rs 25 lakh FD generate for Senior Citizen and general public? Interest rates and other details explained

How to Apply for an HUF PAN Card in 2026

Step 1: Prepare an HUF Deed

The Karta, who is the head of the family, must create a written declaration on stamp paper mentioning all family members (coparceners).

Step 2: Fill Form 49A

Apply online through Protean eGov Technologies (earlier NSDL) or UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited. Select “Hindu Undivided Family” as the applicant type.

Step 3: Submit Required Documents

You will need:

Affidavit from the Karta with names and ages of all coparceners

Identity proof of the Karta (Aadhaar, PAN, etc.)

Address proof of the Karta

Step 4: Verification and PAN Issuance

After online submission, the signed acknowledgement and documents must be sent to the processing centre. Once verified, a separate HUF PAN card is issued.

Important Things to Remember



No Double Tax Benefit

The same deduction cannot be claimed twice. For example, if the HUF claims Section 80C for an insurance premium, the individual member cannot claim it again personally.

Clubbing Rules Apply

If a family member transfers assets to the HUF without payment, the income from that asset may sometimes be added back to that person’s taxable income.

Role of the Karta

The Karta manages all HUF financial matters, including bank accounts, tax filing, and investments. Usually, the eldest family member acts as the Karta.