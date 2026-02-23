Humble Raebareli potter receives Rs 1.25 crore GST notice, alleges PAN misuse

New Delhi: A small-time potter from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh has been left in shock after receiving a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand notice of Rs 1.25 crore, despite earning his livelihood by selling clay pots for just a few rupees each. Mohammad Saeed, who supports his family by making and selling earthenware near Harchandpur, says he has never run a company or engaged in commercial activities anywhere near that scale.

Saeed believes the notice was issued because his PAN and Aadhaar cards — obtained years ago with help from a villager — were lost and possibly misused to register one or more businesses fraudulently. The GST notice links him to four firms supposedly operating in Patna, a claim he firmly denies.

The first tax notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri, but the family, being illiterate and unfamiliar with such documents, did not have it checked. It was only after receiving a second notice on February 15 that they understood the gravity of the alleged Rs 1.25 crore liability. “We sell small pots for ₹2 each,” Saeed said, expressing disbelief at the massive tax demand.

Distraught and confused, Saeed and his family have approached the District Magistrate’s office, urging local authorities to investigate how his identity could have been used to create fake firms and trigger such a large tax notice. They say they want a proper inquiry to clear his name and identify who is responsible for the suspected misuse of his documents.

So far, officials have not publicly responded to the family’s plea. Saeed’s case has highlighted broader concerns about identity misuse and weak verification safeguards in business registration and taxation systems, especially affecting economically vulnerable individuals whose documents may be misappropriated for large-scale fraud.