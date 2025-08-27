Hurry! Indian Bank And IDBI Bank Special FDs Offering Up To 7.45% Interest, The Deadline Is…

New Delhi: If you’re looking to make the most of your savings, now might be a good time to consider a special fixed deposit (FD). Several banks, including Indian Bank and IDBI Bank, are offering limited-time FD schemes with attractive interest rates. Indian Bank has introduced two special options, 444-day and 555-day FDs and both of them are ending in September. Similarly, IDBI Bank is offering 444, 555, and 700-day FDs, also with September deadlines.

Understanding Special Fixed Deposits

Special Fixed Deposits (FDs) are limited-time offers from banks with unique durations like 444 days, 555 days, or 700 days. They often come with higher interest rates, especially for senior and super senior citizens, compared to regular FDs.

These schemes are usually available only for a short period. Once the deadline passes, the bank may either end the offer or revise the interest rates before continuing it. If you have extra money you’d like to invest safely, these special FDs can be a great option but it’s best to act before the offer ends.

Indian Bank’s 444-Day FD

Indian Bank is currently offering a special 444-day fixed deposit under its Ind Secure Product. Here's the interest you can earn:

- 6.70 per cent for regular customers

- 7.20 per cent for senior citizens

- 7.45 per cent for super senior citizens

Indian Bank’s 555-Day FD: Rates & Deadline

Indian Bank is also offering a 555-day special fixed deposit under its Ind Green Product. Here's what investors can earn:

- 6.60 per cent interest for general customers

- 7.10 per cent for senior citizens

- 7.35 per cent for super senior citizens

Both the Ind Green and Ind Secure schemes are available only until September 30, 2025, so investors should act soon to take advantage of these rates.

IDBI Bank’s Special FD Schemes – Rates & Deadline

IDBI Bank is offering its Utsav Callable Fixed Deposits with special tenures of 444, 555, and 700 days. These limited-time FDs are available only until September 30, 2025.

Here’s a quick look at the interest rates:

444-Day FD

- 6.70 per cent for general customers / NRE / NRO

- 7.20 per cent for senior citizens

555-Day FD

- 6.75 per cent for general customers / NRE / NRO

- 7.25 per cent for senior citizens

700-Day FD

- 6.60 per cent for general customers / NRE / NRO

- 7.10 per cent for senior citizens

IDBI Bank’s Chiranjeevi FD for Super Senior Citizens

IDBI Bank offers a special fixed deposit scheme called the Chiranjeevi FD, exclusively for resident individuals aged 80 years and above.

Here are the interest rates for super senior citizens:

- 7.35 per cent on the 444-day FD

- 7.40 per cent on the 555-day FD

- 7.25 per cent on the 700-day FD

This is a limited-time offer, and the last date to invest in any of these FDs is September 30, 2025. It's a great opportunity for super senior citizens to earn higher returns on their savings.

SBI’s 444-Day ‘Amrit Vrishti’ Special FD – Latest Update

State Bank of India (SBI) is offering a 444-day special fixed deposit under its ‘Amrit Vrishti’ scheme. Here's what different categories of investors can earn:

- 6.60 per cent interest for general customers

- 7.10 per cent for senior citizens

- 7.20 per cent for super senior citizens

While SBI had earlier set a deadline for this FD, it has since been extended but the new closing date is yet to be announced. So if you’re interested, keep an eye out for the bank’s update!