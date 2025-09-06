Hurry! Only 10 Days Left To File ITR—Check If You Have Filed It Correctly

New Delhi: The clock is ticking for taxpayers! With less than 10 days left to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2025-26, the deadline of September 15 is fast approaching. If you’re planning to file your ITR yourself, here are some important steps to make sure your return is filed correctly.

1. Download Your ITR Acknowledgement (ITR-V)

After filing your return, the income tax department issues an acknowledgement form called ITR-V. This acts as proof that your return has been filed. To check it:

- Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal

- Go to ‘e-File’ → ‘Income Tax Returns’ → ‘View Filed Returns’

- Download your ITR-V and make sure details like PAN, assessment year, filing date, and return status are correct.

2. Confirm Your Return Submission Status

Your filing status should either show ‘Successfully e-Verified’ or ‘ITR Filed and Pending Verification’. If it’s pending, you must complete verification within 30 days using options like Aadhaar OTP, net banking, Demat account, or by posting a signed ITR-V to CPC Bengaluru. Remember, without verification, your ITR will be treated as invalid. (Also Read: GST Cuts To Fuel Uttar Pradesh Boom: Rs 30,000 Crore Cash Inflow Ahead)

3. Double-Check Bank Details

Since refunds are credited directly to your bank account, ensure that:

- Your account number and IFSC code are correct

- Your bank account is pre-validated and e-verified on the portal

4. Track Your Refund Status

If you’ve claimed a refund, you can track it on the NSDL refund portal or the Income Tax website. Any delay might mean errors in your filing—like wrong bank details or mismatched TDS entries. (Also Read: Energy Drinks, Sodas Now In 40% GST Slab – The Surprising Reason Behind The Move)

Simple Checks to Make Sure Your ITR Is Error-Free

1. Match Details with Form 26AS and AIS

Your Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) contain details like TDS, advance tax, and income reported to the Income Tax Department. Compare these with the figures you’ve mentioned in your ITR. Even a small mismatch could lead to a demand notice or delay in getting your refund.

2. Recheck Deductions and Exemptions

Go through the deductions you’ve claimed under sections like 80C, 80D, or exemptions such as HRA. Make sure the amounts are accurate and supported by valid proofs, so you don’t face issues later.

3. Watch for Intimation Under Section 143(1)

Once your return is processed, the IT department will send an intimation under Section 143(1) to your registered email. This document compares your reported income and taxes with their records. If there’s a mismatch, it will show a demand or refund adjustment. If everything matches, it confirms that your return has been accepted as filed.

When Is It Mandatory to File an ITR?

Even if your income is below the basic exemption limit, you may still be required to file an Income Tax Return under certain conditions. For example:

- If you’ve spent Rs 2 lakh or more on foreign travel in a year

- If your annual electricity bill is Rs 1 lakh or more

- If you’ve deposited Rs 1 crore or more in one or more current accounts

Apart from these, there are other conditions listed under Section 139(1) that also make ITR filing mandatory.