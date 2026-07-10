/I invested Rs 60K yearly in Sukanya Samriddhi A/c for 4 years. I want to make the investment corpus Rs 1 lakh now. What are the options?

New Delhi: Sukanya Samriddhi scheme is a government-backed savings scheme for girl child. It allows parents of girl child to open account at any post office or designated commercial bank branch. Starting with a minimum initial deposit of Rs 250, subsequent deposits can be made in multiples of Rs 50, provided that at least Rs 250 is deposited in a financial year.
The total annual deposit limit is capped at Rs 1,50,000; any excess amount will not earn interest and will be returned. Deposits can be made for a period of up to fifteen years from the account opening date.
If you had opened an account early at the child's age, but the corpus was small, you can top it up on SSY account. To increase the value of your existing Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) savings, you can change when you deposit money, how often you deposit and how much you deposit. The SSY interest rate is fixed by the government every quarter (currently 8.2 percent) so you cannot change the rate of return. However you can grow your savings by planning your deposits wisely.
Let us assume you invested Rs 60,000 yearly in Sukanya Samriddhi A/c for 4 years. Now, you want to make the investment corpus Rs 1 lakh. You can increase your yearly SSY investment to Rs 1 Lakh by simply depositing more money into your existing account. The scheme allows you to invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year.
You already invest Rs 60,000 every year so you only need to deposit Rs 40,000 more into the same account to reach Rs 1 lakh. You can make the deposits using cash, a cheque or an online transfer through your bank or post office.
There is no special lock-in period for increasing your contribution. Your enhanced contributions will follow the standard SSy rules and continue to earn the applicable interest rate which is currently 8.2 percent per year.
If you use NACH for automatic payment, you can simply increase your monthly NACH limit. This way your investments will continue automatically and you won't have to remember to make manual deposits every month.
To reach Rs 1 lakh in a year, you need to deposit about Rs 8,333 per month (Rs 1,00,000 ÷ 12 months = Rs 8,333.33). If you use NACH, you can submit a mandate modification request to increase your monthly auto-debit amount to Rs 8,333.
|Phase
|Years
|Annual Deposit
|Total Added
|Balance Status
|Past Contributions
|Years 1–4
|Rs 60,000
|Rs 2,40,000
|Current balance is ~Rs 2.93 Lakh
|New Contributions
|Years 5–15
|Rs 1,00,000
|Rs 11,00,000
|Balance grows to ~Rs 25.18 Lakh
|Lock-in Period
|Years 16–21
|Rs 0 (No deposits)
|Rs 0
|Interest compounds to Rs 40.41 Lakh
Your Total Principal Investment: Rs 13.40 Lakh (Past Rs 2.4 Lakh + Future Rs 11 Lakh)
Estimated Interest Earned: Rs 27.01 Lakh
Total Tax-Free Maturity Value: Rs 40.41 Lakh
The guardian can open the account immediately after the birth of the girl child till she attains the age of 10 years. Any girl child who is a resident Indian from the time of opening the account till the time of maturity/closure is eligible for the scheme. Only one account is allowed per child. Parents can open a maximum of two accounts for each of their children. However, there is an exception allowed for more accounts in case of twins or triplets. The account can be transferred to anywhere in India.
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