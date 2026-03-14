I-T Department urges taxpayers to ignore erroneous 'significant transactions' emails

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Saturday urged taxpayers to ignore certain emails containing incorrect details about "significant transactions" that were sent as part of the ongoing Advance Tax e-Campaign for the assessment year (AY) 2026–27.

In a post on X social media platform, the tax department said it has received reports from taxpayers about inaccurate information included in the communications and acknowledged the error.

"It has been reported that certain taxpayers have received emails containing inaccurate details regarding ‘significant transactions’ undertaken by them as part of the ongoing Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026–27 (Financial Year 2025–26)," the Department said.

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The Department thanked taxpayers for bringing the issue to its attention and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Officials said the matter is being addressed in coordination with the service provider responsible for the communication system.

"We are actively working to resolve this matter in coordination with our service provider. In the meantime, taxpayers are requested to kindly ignore the earlier email communication related to the Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026–27," the post said.

The Income Tax Department also clarified that such communications are meant to serve as facilitative reminders for taxpayers to review financial information available on the Compliance Portal and ensure appropriate advance tax compliance where required.

Taxpayers have been advised to verify their transaction details through the e-Campaign tab on the Compliance Portal, which can be accessed through the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

The department also sought taxpayers’ understanding and cooperation while the issue is being resolved.

The Central government's net direct tax collections touched Rs 18.37 lakh crore between April 1 and January 11 of the current financial year (2025-26), according to data released by the Income Tax Department in January.

The figure represents an 8.82 per cent increase over the next direct tax collections in the same period of the previous year.