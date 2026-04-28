'I went from earning Rs9/hour to earning Rs2 lakh/hour in my 40s -- Finfluencer shares the 'best investment' tips

New Delhi: Earning Rs 9 per hour to Rs 2 lakh per hour is not due to investment in stocks, real estate or any other asset. All it takes for such a significant change in income is investment made in oneself. These are the views of WebVeda founder and finfluencer Ankur Warikoo who claimed in a LinkedIn post he went a long way from earning Rs 9 per hour to Rs 2 lakh per hour in his 40s. He said that success didn't come easily as there were several ups and downs along the way.

Warikoo said that at the age of 17 he was earning Rs 9 an hour while offering tuitions at Rs 400 per month which increased to Rs 14 per hour and then Rs 21 per hour. He came to the conclusion that he needed to put in a lot of effort if he wanted his income to continue rising. (Also read: Even a small SIP of Rs 5,000 monthly can grow into Rs 6 crore)

Warikoo moved to the US at the age of 23 where he was earning Rs 200 an hour on his stipend. However, once he returned to India after dropping out of his PhD, his hourly value dropped to Rs 134 with his new job. (Also read: Rs 1 lakh salary today often feels weaker than Rs 50,000 a decade ago, why?)

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Warikoo claimed that taking out a loan to pursue an MBA was a risky decision. he said that instead of earning, he was losing Rs 33 every hour. However, that investment changed the course of his life. After his MBA, his earnings jumped to Rs 370 per hour, then Rs 600 per hour in a year and finally Rs 800 per hour.

Warikoo then decided to take a 65 percent pay cut and start a company. His hourly value then dropped from Rs 800 to Rs 330. However, he claims that the decision too compounded. Three years later as the CEO of Groupon India he was making Rs 4000 per hour.

Warikoo said that in 2020 he left his job to build his teaching business WebVeda.com and content creation. This time the strategy was to build income that did not depend entirely on hours worked. He reduced his working hours to 25 per week but worked intentionally and strategically. He also hired a team. His efforts eventually paid off. Today he is earning Rs 2,00,000 per hour.

Warikoo said that in any career there are ups and downs and sometimes we have to go backwards to move forward. He says from earning Rs 9 per hour 30 years back to earning 2 lakhs per hour today, his income has grown by 48 percent annually. He claims that no other investment whether stocks, real estate or any other asset will ever give great returns. Investing in oneself is the best thing one can do.

Netizens React



The post drew widespread responses from netizens with many saying that a strong perspective brings stability in income.

A user commented, "Strong perspective on long-term thinking, systems and skills tend to outperform short-term stability."

Another user commented, "And You are the greatest asset you have. Before anything fancy existed about the word, "brand," you have been and are still the brand behind the brand."

A user said, "Career compounding depends more on decisions and adaptability than consistent incremental growth alone."