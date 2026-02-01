ICICI credit card rules changing from today, 1 February 2026: THIS service to be discontinued

New Delhi: The credit card benefit section of ICICI Bank credit cards will undergo significant changes as of February 1. ICICI Bank will discontinue the complimentary movie benefit via BookMyShow on select cards while continuing and enhancing reward point earnings on transport and insurance expenditure across several variants. Here are the changes to ICICI Bank credit card features from February 1 that may affect cardholders.

BookMyShow complimentary movie benefit discontinued

ICICI Bank will discontinue complimentary movie benefits via BookMyShow on ICICI Bank Instant Platinum Chip Credit Card and ICICI Bank Instant Platinum Credit Card. BookMyShow benefits will still be available on other credit cards as long as they meet minimum quarterly spending requirements under the updated structure that is already in place.

Spending related to transportation

Reward point earnings on transportation-related expenses such as rail and public transport transactions, will be capped by the bank across various card variants. Premium cards such as Rubyx, Sapphiro and Emeralde will continue to accure reward points for monthly transportation expenses up to Rs 20,000. Cards such as Coral, Platinum and several co-branded variants will offer limited reward earnings on transportation transactions of Rs 10,000 per month.

Reward points for insurance spends

The bank will continue to offer reward points on insurance-related transactions. Eligible cardholders will earn rewards on insurance spends of up to Rs 40,000 per month at existing earn rates on select cards such as the HPCL Super Saver Credit Card.

Credit card revisions in January

Beginning on January 15, 2026, the bank implemented a broader set of credit card changes. According to the January revisions, a 2 percent charge has been applied to the transactions made on online gaming platforms. A 1 percent fee will apply on transaction amounts of Rs 5,000 or more when loading funds onto third party wallets. Transactions over 50,000 made through the transportation select merchant category will be subject to a fee of 1 percent of the transaction amount.