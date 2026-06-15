/Important financial deadlines ending today June 15: 8th CPC memorandum submission, Form 16 issuance, advance tax payment

New Delhi: June 15 is an important deadline for your financial checklist. If you are paying taxes, the deadline becomes crucial. You must be aware of the financial rules ending today. Crucial things you must take note of, include --Advance tax deadline June 2026, 8th Pay Commission memorandum submission and issuance of Form 16.
Advance tax deadline June 2026
June 15 is the deadline for paying the first installment of advance tax for financial year 2026-27. Taxpayers who have an estimated net tax liability of more than Rs 10,000 must pay 15 percent of their advance tax by this date. There will be a 1 percent monthly interest penalty if this deadline is missed. This marks the first advance tax cycle operating completely under the newly introduced framework of the Income Tax Act 2025 and the Income Tax Rules 2026.
8th Pay Commission memorandum submission
The 8th Pay Commission memorandum submission deadline ends today. The government had invited representations from all stakeholders to post their suggestions related to 8th Pay Commission on official 8th CPC website.
The Commission has provided an online structured format for inviting memorandum/representations from associations and unions of serving employees/pensioners, organizations/institutions as well as from employees, pensioners and interested individuals on its website.
8th Pay Commission: Where to post suggestions?
The structured format for submitting memorandum is also available at the MyGov.in portal innovateindia.mygov.in and 8cpc.gov.in.
The Commission has requested stakeholders to make submissions on the above portal only. Paper-based copies/emails/pdfs may not be considered by the Commission.
8th Pay Commission: How to post suggestions?
Login to MyGov account
You can do so using your email or mobile number via OTP
Or you can do so using email or mobile number via password
Due date for issue of Form 16
Form 16 is required to be issued by the employer up to 15th June of the financial year immediately following the financial year in which the amount was paid and tax has been deducted. Form 16 is a TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) certificate, issued to an employee for salary income in a financial year. The TDS certificate is issued under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, which requires employers to deduct tax at source before making payment to the recipient.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.