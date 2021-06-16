हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

Important SBI alert! Internet banking, Yono, UPI services to remain affected on June 17, check timings

SBI has said that the bank’s INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable on June 17. The bank has also informed the customers about the specific timings when its online services will remain unavailable.

Important SBI alert! Internet banking, Yono, UPI services to remain affected on June 17, check timings

New Delhi: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted the customers on its online banking services that will remain affected for a couple of hours.

SBI has said that the bank’s INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable on June 17. The bank has also informed the customers about the specific timings when its online services will remain unavailable.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience, Tweeted SBI.

“We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 0:30 hrs and 2:30 hrs on 17.06.2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” SBI has tweeted.

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country.

The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 85 million and 19 million respectively. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed 74 million downloads mark. YONO which has over 34.5 million registered users, witnesses 9 million logins per day. Accelerating the digital agenda, SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State Bank of IndiaSBIYONO
Next
Story

Now SBI customers can follow THESE simple steps to generate Debit Card PIN

Must Watch

PT5M43S

Chirag Paswan removed as LJP's national president