Important Update For PAN Card Holders! CBDT Issues Latest Deadline For PAN Holders Using Aadhaar Enrolment ID

New Delhi: In an important update for existing PAN Card holders, the finance ministry has asked all individual PAN holders who had applied and got their PAN card using an Aadhaar enrollment ID to replace it with their original Aadhaar number by December 31, 2025.

In a notification issued by the The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the PAN Card holders are mandated to produce their original Aadhaar number to the income tax department by December 31, 2025.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2A) of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Central Government hereby notifies that every person who has been allotted permanent account number on the basis of Enrolment ID of Aadhaar application form filed prior to the 1st day of October, 2024, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to the Principal Director General of Income tax (Systems) or Director General of Income-tax (Systems) or the person authorised by the said authorities on or before the 31st day of December, 2025 or such date as may be specified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes in this behalf,” said the official notification.

The central government had announced discontinuation of the provisions allowing quoting of Aadhaar Enrolment ID in place of Aadhaar number. This amendment, announced in Budget 2024, took effect from the 1 October, 2024.