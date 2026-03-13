In just 4 years techie's salary jumped Rs 3.5 LPA to Rs 65 LPA; shares career strategy on Reddit post

New Delhi: A Reddit post of a techie who in just four years went from earning Rs 3.5 lakhs per annum to Rs 65 lakhs per annum has gained significant attention on social media. The post highlights how through strategic planning, hardwork and dedication one can make a salary of Rs 65 lakhs per year.

In the Reddit post, the techie detailed his career progression after graduating in 2021 from a small private college and starting their first job at Cognizant through bulk campus hiring. The techie said that in the first few months he was not too focused on work. However, reality set in when he realised that coming from a middle class family with monthly debt of between Rs 5000 and 10000, the Rs 26000 per month would never be enough to cover the debts. During the first few months, their only goal was to clear all debts and achieve financial stability.

The techie said that in 2022 he switched jobs to IBM at a salary of Rs 8 lakhs per annum. The techie said that instead of chasing small hikes, he decided to get three years of solid experience and then target senior level positions. The techie even declined 30 to 40 percent hikes that were offered during that period.

The strategy paid off. The techie received a 45 percent hike in 2023 and another 28 percent hike in 2024. In the middle of 2024, he joined a new company for Rs 19 lakhs per annum. The techie later received offers from companies like ServiceNow, PayPal and Cisco. He received an offer of Rs 65 lakhs per annum from a top product company. He said that seeing their parents happy and being able to afford things that He never thought were possible fills the heart with immense pleasure.

Netizens React



The post has drawn numerous reactions from social media users with many praising the dedication of the techie behind the achievement. One user said that it was the peak of motivation and requested to share preparation plan. Another user said that the techie would do good by guiding others.