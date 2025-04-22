Income Tax New Feature: Filing Income Tax Returns become easier for taxpayers! The Income Tax Department has introduced a new ‘e-Pay Tax’ feature on its official e-filing portal. This functionality enables taxpayers to pay their direct taxes online conveniently, without the need to log in to the portal or visit a bank physically. The ‘e-Pay Tax’ feature is designed to remove the hassles of traditional tax payment methods and is available to both registered and unregistered users.

E-pay Tax Feature: When To Use

The new feature can be used in various scenarios, making tax payments more convenient and efficient. It allows users to pay advance tax and self-assessment tax after calculating their total tax liability. The service also facilitates the payment of regular assessment tax in response to a notice from the Income Tax Department. Adding further, deductors or collectors can use it to deposit TDS/TCS, and taxpayers can pay any applicable penalties, interest, or late fees through this digital platform.

E-pay Tax Feature: How To Use It

Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax e-filing website and click on the ‘e-Pay Tax’ link under the Quick Links section.

Step 2: Enter your PAN twice along with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 3: Verify your identity by entering the 6-digit OTP sent to your mobile phone.

Step 4: Confirm your details—your PAN and name will be displayed in a redacted format for verification.

Step 5: Select the purpose of payment, such as Income Tax, Demand Payment, Equalisation Levy/STT/CTT, or Fees/Other Payments.

Step 6: Choose the financial year and appropriate tax head, then enter the tax amount to be paid.

Step 7: Select your payment mode and bank, review all details on the preview page, and click ‘Pay Now’ to complete the transaction.