BUDGET 2026

Income Tax Budget 2026: ITR-1 and ITR-2 filing deadlines explained

For individual taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2, the original due date will remain 31 July, ensuring that salaried individuals and those with simple income structures are not impacted by any changes. These categories include taxpayers earning income from salary, pension, house property, capital gains, and other sources.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Income Tax Budget 2026: ITR-1 and ITR-2 filing deadlines explained

New Delhi: In a major compliance-friendly move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced revised timelines for filing income tax returns in Budget 2026, giving taxpayers more flexibility and clarity on key dates.

However, a significant change has been introduced for those who need to revise their returns. The deadline for filing revised returns has been extended from 31 December to 31 March, subject to payment of a nominal fee. This gives taxpayers an additional three months to correct mistakes, report missed income, or update deductions without facing heavy penalties.

The move is expected to benefit taxpayers who often discover errors late in the financial year or receive delayed financial documents such as revised Form 16 or capital gains statements.

For non-audit business cases and trusts, the government has proposed an extended filing deadline of 31 August, providing additional time for compliance and documentation.

Tax experts believe these changes will reduce stress during the peak filing season and improve voluntary compliance by allowing genuine corrections without fear of harsh penalties.

Overall, the revised timelines aim to make the tax system more flexible, realistic, and taxpayer-friendly, especially for individuals filing ITR-1 and ITR-2, who form the largest base of Indian taxpayers.

Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

