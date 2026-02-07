Advertisement
INCOME TAX ACT 2026

Income Tax department issues draft rules for new Income Tax Act 2025

The draft rules aim to simplify tax compliance, reduce complexity, and make filing returns easier for individuals and businesses. Authorities have proposed redesigned income-tax return (ITR) forms and clearer procedures to improve the overall taxpayer experience.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Income Tax department issues draft rules for new Income Tax Act 2025File Photo

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has released draft Income-tax Rules, 2026, linked to the upcoming Income Tax Act, 2025, and invited stakeholders and taxpayers to submit feedback by February 22. The new rules are expected to come into force from April 1, 2026, along with the new tax law.

The draft rules aim to simplify tax compliance, reduce complexity, and make filing returns easier for individuals and businesses. Authorities have proposed redesigned income-tax return (ITR) forms and clearer procedures to improve the overall taxpayer experience.

Focus on Simplifying the Tax System

The new Income Tax Act is intended to replace the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961, with a more modern structure and simplified language. The government has emphasized that the reform focuses mainly on clarity and easier compliance rather than changing tax rates.

Officials say redundant provisions have been removed and rules have been reorganized to make tax calculations easier to understand.

Key Provisions in Draft Rules

Among the proposed changes:

Simplified and redesigned ITR forms

Clearer rules for capital-asset holding periods

Guidelines for determining the fair market value (FMV) of assets such as jewellery and property for taxation purposes

New digital tools to help taxpayers choose forms and file returns more easily

These steps are part of a broader effort to modernize India’s tax administration system and encourage voluntary compliance.

Public Consultation Process

The Income Tax Department has invited comments and suggestions from taxpayers, professionals, and industry bodies before finalizing the rules. This consultation process is intended to ensure the system remains practical and user-friendly once implemented.

What It Means

If implemented as planned, the new rules could make income-tax filing simpler and more transparent, especially with streamlined forms and clearer definitions. However, tax slabs and rates are expected to remain unchanged, as the reform mainly focuses on improving structure and compliance.

 

