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NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceIncome Tax Dept asks taxpayers to ignore incorrect 'significant transactions' emails for AY 2026-27
INCOME TAX DEPT

Income Tax Dept asks taxpayers to ignore incorrect 'significant transactions' emails for AY 2026-27

The department acknowledged the issue and apologised for the inconvenience caused to taxpayers. "The Department thanks taxpayers for bringing this error to our attention and regrets the inconvenience caused," the clarification said.

|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Income Tax Dept asks taxpayers to ignore incorrect 'significant transactions' emails for AY 2026-27Image credit: Freepik

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has asked taxpayers to ignore certain email communications sent under the Advance Tax e-Campaign for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 after reports that some of them contained inaccurate information about "significant transactions."

In a clarification posted by Income Tax India through its official account on X, the department said, "It has been reported that certain taxpayers have received emails containing inaccurate details regarding 'significant transactions' undertaken by them as part of the ongoing Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026-27 (Financial Year 2025-26)."

The department acknowledged the issue and apologised for the inconvenience caused to taxpayers. "The Department thanks taxpayers for bringing this error to our attention and regrets the inconvenience caused," the clarification said.

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It also stated that the matter is being addressed with the concerned service provider. "We are actively working to resolve this matter in coordination with our service provider," the department said. In the meantime, taxpayers have been advised to disregard the earlier communication.

"Taxpayers are requested to kindly ignore the earlier email communication related to the Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026-27 (Financial Year 2025-26)," the department said. The department clarified that such communications are meant only to remind taxpayers to review financial information available on the compliance portal.

"The Department would like to clarify that these communications are intended purely as facilitative reminders to enable taxpayers to review relevant financial information available on the Compliance Portal and, where applicable, ensure appropriate advance tax compliance," it said.

Taxpayers have also been advised to verify their transaction details through the official portal. "Taxpayers are advised to verify their transaction details through the e-Campaign tab on the Compliance Portal, accessible via the e-Filing portal," the department added.

Sharing the clarification on social media, the department wrote: "KIND ATTENTION TAXPAYERS! Clarification has been issued regarding certain email communications sent under the Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026-27 (FY 2025-26)."

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