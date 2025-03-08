Income Tax Dept Updates List Of 30 Banks For e-Pay Tax Service – Check Here

New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) department has updated the list of banks linked to the e-Pay Tax service on the e-Filing portal. Recently, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (added on March 5, 2025) and IDFC First Bank (added on November 27, 2024) joined the list. Dhanlaxmi Bank was also included earlier on June 26, 2024.

With these additions, a total of 30 banks are now available for online tax payments through the e-Filing portal. Some of the banks on the list include SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, DCB Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Karur Vysya Bank.

The list also includes Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, South Indian Bank, RBL Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, City Union Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank.

How Does the e-Pay Tax Service on the e-Filing Portal Work?

The e-Pay Tax service on the e-Filing portal simplifies the process of paying direct taxes online. It enables taxpayers to generate a challan (CRN), make payments, and track payment history through authorized banks. Additionally, it allows for the filing of Forms 26QB, 26QC, 26QD, and 26QE for various tax-related transactions.

What Are the Payment Modes for Income Tax?

Taxpayers can pay using net banking, debit card, or at bank counters.

When Does ITR Filing Begin for AY 2025-26?

ITR filing for Assessment Year 2025-26 will begin on April 1, 2025. The Income Tax Department will notify taxpayers once offline utilities and online forms are available on the e-Filing portal. For individuals who do not require an audit, the last date to file their return is July 31, 2025.