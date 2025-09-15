Income Tax Filing Deadline Ends Today 15 September 2025; No Extension For Taxpayers

New Delhi: ITR Filing 2025 Deadline Ends Today: The deadline to file your Income Tax Returns (ITR) ends today, i.e Monday September 15.

The current deadline (15 September) has already been given as an extension as the CBDT extended the deadline for non-audit cases from July 31 to September 15, 2025.

Although Tax bodies and experts have called on the IT Department to take action, citing persistent issues with the filing system and discrepancies between Form 26AS and AIS, the income tax department maintains that the last date to file ITR is 15 September.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, experts and taxpayers are encountering technical difficulties on the e-filing platform. Tax professionals are battling a gridlock as IT utilities are being released late this year. Persistent portal issues and discrepancies between Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) are making matters worse.

Due Date For Filing ITR 15 September: I-T Dept Confirms

The I-T Department has meanwhile confirmed that the due date for filing ITRs remains today. It has also busted a fake news circulating in the online media regarding another round of ITR deadline extension to 30 September 2025.

"A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025. Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official Income Tax India updates. To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X.

A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025.



_ The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.



Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official_ pic.twitter.com/F7fPEOAztZ — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 14, 2025

ITR Data Filed Till 13 September

The tax department has thanked taxpayers & tax professionals for reaching the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of 13 September 2025.

"Our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X. We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Let's continue this momentum!," I-T Department has tweeted.

As per data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and widening of the tax base. For AY 2024–25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to 31 July 2024, compared to 6.77 crore in AY 2023–24, registering a 7.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Senior Income Tax Dept. officials are of the view that taxpayers "should not wait till the last-minute" to file their returns, as it leads to inconvenience.