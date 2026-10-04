Income tax on stipend: Check when it is exempt from tax

New Delhi: A student may need financial aid to complete their academic journey, which often comes with high costs. To assist them in their educational pursuits, colleges, universities, research institutes and other sources may provide financial assistance in the form of a stipend.
However, the question arises whether such income can be considered taxable or not, and what are the conditions for a stipend to receive exemption from income tax.
The taxability of a stipend depends on its purpose and nature instead of what we choose to call it.
Under Section 10(16) of the Income-tax Act, any scholarship or grant disbursed to meet the cost of education is exempt from tax. The taxability may apply to payments made in exchange for services or work offered by the student.
The question came to light after a case involving a medical student who received Rs 18.34 lakh as a stipend was subjected to income tax by the assessing officer.
A female student pursuing a full-time MS in General Surgery at Aligarh Muslim University received a stipend of Rs 18,34,578 for postgraduate education as well as compulsory residency training, which makes up an essential part of the course. The assessing officer, however, treated the stipend as taxable salary.
The student approached the Delhi Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) after the first appellate authority also upheld the previous ruling.
The Delhi ITAT assessed the case and noted that the stipend was received as part of the academic programme, following which it came to the conclusion that it qualifies for exemption under Section 10(16).
The case makes it clear that students pursuing professional courses which involve practical training can be exempt from taxes under the relevant section, given that the stipend is received to fulfil the educational requirements.
This, however, does not mean that Section 10(16) shields any stipend received by a student from taxes. In instances of payments being received for a service offered by the student, taxes may apply.
Despite its name, the stipend cannot be automatically considered taxable. The purpose behind the monetary aid, its terms and its relation to academics determine its taxability.
For taxable income, it must be ascertained under which head it must be classified. In cases which involve an employer paying a student for services, the stipend can be termed as salary. In other cases, such as freelance services or business pursuits, the payments may fall under the category of business or professional income.
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