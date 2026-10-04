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Income tax on stipend: Check when it is exempt from tax

Under Section 10(16) of the Income-tax Act, any scholarship or grant disbursed to meet the cost of education is exempt from tax. The taxability may apply to payments made in exchange for services or work offered by the student.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
Income tax on stipend: Check when it is exempt from tax

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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