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Income Tax Rules 2026: CBDT revises Forms 169, 171; extends registration deadline

The update substitutes Form 169 for those seeking registration as a valuer under Section 514 of the Income-tax Act, 2025. The form requires the applicant to provide details including their name, PAN, address, date of birth and contact details.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
Income Tax Rules 2026: CBDT revises Forms 169, 171; extends registration deadline

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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