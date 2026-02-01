Income Tax Slabs Budget 2026 : Key highlights of FM’s direct tax announcements

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a series of important direct tax reforms in Union Budget 2026, aimed at simplifying compliance, easing the tax burden, and improving the overall taxpayer experience. The announcements focus on deadlines, exemptions, lower tax collection at source (TCS), and technology-driven solutions for small taxpayers.

One of the key changes proposed is the extension of the revised Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline. The FM has proposed to shift the last date for filing revised returns to March 31 from the current December 31, giving taxpayers more time to correct errors or update income details without facing penalties.

In a major relief to accident victims, the government has announced that any interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) to a natural person will be fully exempt from income tax. Additionally, no TDS will be deducted on such interest payments, removing the compliance burden and ensuring faster access to compensation.

To encourage overseas travel and remittances, the FM has proposed a sharp cut in TCS on foreign tour packages. The TCS rate will be reduced from the existing 5% and 20% slabs to a flat 2%, regardless of the amount spent. This move is expected to lower upfront costs for travellers and boost outbound tourism.

Similarly, for individuals sending money abroad under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for education and medical treatment, the TCS rate has been reduced from 5% to 2%. This will significantly ease financial pressure on families supporting students or medical treatment overseas.

Another major reform is the introduction of a new scheme for small taxpayers, which will allow them to obtain lower or nil TDS certificates through a rule-based automated process. This replaces the current system that requires manual applications and approvals by assessing officers, reducing delays and human intervention.

For investors holding securities across multiple companies, the FM has proposed a simplified process where depositories can directly collect Form 15G or Form 15H from investors and share it with relevant companies. This will eliminate repetitive submissions and streamline tax compliance for dividend and interest income.

Overall, the direct tax measures announced in Budget 2026 reflect the government’s continued push towards trust-based taxation, digital processes, and taxpayer-friendly reforms, while reducing unnecessary litigation and compliance hurdles.