New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has made it easier for businesses and other eligible entities to file their annual returns by releasing the ITR-6 Excel Utility for the financial year 2024–25 (Assessment Year 2025–26). This updated tool comes with improved reporting features. This helps users accurately report their income and comply with the latest tax regulations.

ITR-6 is required to be filed by all companies registered under the Companies Act, 2013 (or any previous versions), unless they are eligible to file ITR-5. This generally includes Private Limited Companies, Public Limited Companies, and One Person Companies (OPCs). In simple terms, if your company is not a charitable or religious institution claiming exemptions under Section 11 of the Income Tax Act, you are likely required to file ITR-6.

Who Cannot File ITR-6?

Companies that claim tax exemptions under Section 11 of the Income Tax Act (such as trusts or institutions with income from property used for charitable or religious purposes) are not eligible to file ITR-6. Individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, and other non-company entities cannot use ITR-6. They must use other applicable ITR forms like ITR-1, ITR-3, or ITR-5. (Also Read: Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: Planning To Invest Rs 1 Lakh? Here’s Your Monthly Interest)

All companies that are eligible to file ITR-6 must do so electronically using a digital signature. (Also Read: Instant e-PAN Services Will Not Be Available For THESE Two Days Due To...)

Revised Deadline for Non-Audited Taxpayers

The Income Tax Department has extended the filing deadline to September 15 for taxpayers who are not required to get their accounts audited. This extension comes in light of recent changes to income tax forms, updated tax slabs under the new regime, and revised rules around capital gains—giving taxpayers more time to file accurately.