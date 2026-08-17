Income taxes for retirees: what is taxable and what is exempted?

New Delhi: Tax liability, unlike salary, does not end after retirement. Even after a person stops working, multiple sources could be generating income, such as properties on rent, pensions, FD interest, capital gains, etc.
While filing an ITR post-retirement, one must calculate the total income carefully and then divide it into three categories: recurring taxable income, one-time retirement benefits that may be fully or partly exempt, and investment income earned after retirement. Check all the tax exemptions and deductions carefully where applicable, depending on the tax regime. This way, a person can file taxes more efficiently.
Taxable income includes:
Uncommuted pension: Though a standard deduction may be available depending on the tax regime chosen, the monthly income is taxable.
Interest earned: Interest earned on FDs, RDs, savings accounts, post-office deposits, and senior citizen savings schemes (SCSS) is taxable. The old tax regime offers deductions up to Rs 50,000 under Section 80TTB of the Income Tax Act, 1961; the new tax regime, however, does not provide such deductions.
Rent: Income from residential and commercial properties let out on rent is taxable following a 30 percent deduction. Deductions can also be claimed on home loan interest wherever applicable.
Capital gains: Depending on the type of asset and period of holding, tax is applicable on gains from the sale of listed shares, mutual funds, immovable property, gold, and other capital assets. The Annual Information Statement keeps a record of all transactions reported by banks and other financial institutions. Therefore, figures must be filled in carefully, even while switching schemes or redeeming mutual funds.
Pension, annuity, and dividends: Income received as a pension or annuity from insurance companies and dividend income is taxable. Interest received from cumulative Fixed Deposits, income tax refunds, part-time gigs, and the switch or redemption of mutual funds is also taxable.
A person with nil tax liability is eligible to fill out Form 15H to prevent the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) from FDs and deposits where conditions are met. Income below Rs 5 lakh under the Old Tax Regime and below Rs 12 lakh under the New Tax Regime has nil tax liability. Gratuity up to the limit of Rs 20 lakh is exempted from tax for non-government employees. For state or central government employees, the full amount is usually exempted from taxes.
Retirees should ensure they avoid any mismatch between the information filed in the ITR and that reported by financial institutions. Also, documents related to pensions, bank accounts, and capital gains should be kept together and checked regularly. For a retiree, it is important to know the exemptions, documents required, applicable tax rebates, and taxable investments to avoid discrepancies.
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