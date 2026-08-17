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Income taxes for retirees: what is taxable and what is exempted?

Depending on the type of asset and period of holding, tax is applicable on gains from sales of listed shares, mutual funds, immovable property, gold and other capital assets.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
Income taxes for retirees: what is taxable and what is exempted?

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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