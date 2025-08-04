India Post Payments Bank Launches Aadhaar-Based Face Authentication

New Delhi: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has announced the nationwide rollout of Aadhaar-based Face Authentication facility for customer transactions — a breakthrough initiative aimed at empowering every Indian, especially the elderly and differently-abled, by making banking more secure, inclusive, and convenient.

The face authentication feature, developed under the framework of UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), enables customers to perform banking transactions using facial recognition, eliminating the need for physical biometric inputs like fingerprints or OTPs. With this, IPPB strengthens its mission of “Aapka Bank, Aapke Dwaar” by making banking more accessible, inclusive, and customer-centric.

Key Benefits of IPPB’s Face Authentication Feature:

Inclusive Banking for the elderly, differently-abled, and individuals with worn fingerprints.

- Secure Aadhaar Authentication without dependency on OTP or fingerprint sensors.

- Fast & Contactless Transactions for a smoother customer experience.

- Safe Banking During Health Emergencies, where physical contact may be risky.

- Support for All Banking Services, including account opening, balance inquiry, fund transfers, and utility payments.

The launch of IPPB face authentication facility is aligned with Digital India and Financial Inclusion missions of the Government of India. It sets a benchmark in how technology can be used not just to enhance convenience, but to uphold the values of equity, access, and empowerment.

IPPB has said that it encourages all its customers, especially those who have faced challenges with fingerprint-based authentication, to experience the simplicity and power of this new feature.