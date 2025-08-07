India Post To End THIS Service After 50 Years—Speed Post Takes Over From September 1

New Delhi: The Indian Postal Department is set to retire its iconic Registered Post service from September 1, 2025, bringing an end to a trusted system that served the nation for over 50 years. Known for its reliability and affordability, Registered Post was a go-to option for sending important documents like job letters, legal notices, and government communication. The move comes as part of a plan to merge it with the faster Speed Post service, in an effort to modernise and streamline postal operations.

The move follows a noticeable decline in the use of Registered Post, with numbers falling by 25 per cent from 244.4 million in 2011-12 to 184.6 million in 2019-20. The drop has been largely driven by the rise of digital communication and increasing competition from private courier services and e-commerce delivery networks.

Registered Post used to cost Rs 25.96, with an extra Rs 5 for every additional 20 grams. In comparison, Speed Post starts at Rs 41 for parcels up to 50 grams making it around 20–25 per cent more expensive. This price hike could affect small traders, farmers, and people in remote areas who rely on low-cost postal services for important deliveries.

Registered Post to Be Replaced by Speed Post

The Postal Department has asked all users including courts, government offices, and educational institutions to switch to Speed Post by September 1. The goal is to streamline services and improve tracking, delivery speed, and overall efficiency. Speed Post, which has been in use since 1986, will now handle tasks earlier managed by Registered Post.

While Speed Post will still offer important features like tracking and delivery confirmation, the decision to end Registered Post has left many feeling nostalgic, especially older users and people in rural areas. For decades, Registered Post was seen as a trusted and reliable service, valued for its legal validity, low cost, and dependable delivery.