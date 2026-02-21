Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019257https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/india-s-upi-proves-public-digital-model-can-surpass-private-networks-report-3019257.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceIndia’s UPI proves public digital model can surpass private networks: Report
UPI

India’s UPI proves public digital model can surpass private networks: Report

The report from Interest.co.nz said it offers a template for developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America to achieve rapid digital‑payments growth without dependence on multinational corporations.

 

|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India’s UPI proves public digital model can surpass private networks: ReportPhoto Credit: IANS

New Delhi: India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the world’s largest real‑time payments system, has proved that inclusion and scale can go together and that a "public, interoperable model can surpass private networks," a new report said. 

The report from Interest.co.nz said it offers a template for developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America to achieve rapid digital‑payments growth without dependence on multinational corporations.

"It is no wonder that international organisations now cite India’s digital-payments architecture as a global benchmark," said the publication.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

By moving money over 170 billion times per year across a billion people, instantly and cheaply, India proved that "the world’s digital financial highways could one day flow through the country," and signalled its arrival “as a global economic and high-tech superpower,” the report said.

"For a country that has lived through foreign-exchange shortages and external vulnerabilities in the past, this kind of sovereignty over payments infrastructure is strategically transformational," it said.

India treats digital payments as public infrastructure, not as a premium private service, which was evident in UPI's growth to 400 million ordinary users by 2024, up from 30 million in 2017, according to the report. "This is financial inclusion at a national scale, not a mere slogan," the report said.

Comparing UPI's scale to US's payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard, the report said that "a piece of Indian public infrastructure that operates at zero cost to consumers is already playing in the same league as the world’s private payment giants and growing faster than both."

Further comparing China's Alipay and WeChat Pay with UPI, it said unlike those systems, India’s network is an open and fully interoperable public platform that every bank and fintech can plug into.

The report cited Reserve Bank of India’s data saying UPI accounted for over 80 per cent of all digital payment volumes in India, and that digital payments themselves constitute nearly all the payment volume in the country.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Australia
T20 World Cup 2026: Marsh, Zampa help Australia thrash Oman by 9 wickets
wireless headset
Top Wireless And Wired Headsets For Everyday Use
Body Mist
Best Long Lasting Body Mists For Women
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson to play vs South Africa? India's training session sparks buzz
mobility
Pakistan: Railways' financial crisis deepens amid structural failures
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
US Vedic scholar David Frawley meets UP CM Yogi; discusses Yoga, Ayurveda
Technology
"Great Meeting": Sam Altman praises India's AI growth after meeting PM Modi
Trump Board of Peace
Trump's Board of Peace meeting: Shahbaz humiliated, Trump dozes off
aloe vera shampoo
Organic Shampoos For Healthy Hair
Auto news
Watch: 1,200+ hp EV drifts at 213 kmph, VIDEO leaves fans shocked