India Suspends Visas For Pakistani Nationals With Immediate Effect After Pahalgam Terror Incident

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India has suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. The move comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to identify and punish all those behind the attack.

India has taken a strong step in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack by revoking most visas issued to Pakistani nationals. In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, "The Government of India has revoked all existing Visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, with immediate effect from 27th April 2025. Medical Visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29th April 2025."

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a video conference with state chief secretaries, directing them to take necessary steps in light of the new visa rules. The latest move by the Ministry of Home Affairs signals a major policy shift focused on strengthening border security and monitoring the presence of Pakistani nationals in India after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The ministry has urged Indian citizens to stay away from Pakistan, stressing safety concerns in the current situation. “Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest,” it said. Authorities have also released sketches of three Pakistani terrorists—Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha—along with two local operatives from the Valley, identified as Adil Guri and Ahsan.

In view of the seriousness of the case, the Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to hand over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon. However, an official decision on this is still awaited.

As part of other measures, India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and decided to close the integrated check post at Attari. India will also be withdrawing its defence, navy, and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.