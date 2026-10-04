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Indian IT sector may register another muted results amid macro uncertainty

Pricing pressure persists as AI-led productivity pass-through gets embedded into renewals and new deals, according to a note by HDFC Securities.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 02:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
Indian IT sector may register another muted results amid macro uncertainty

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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