Indian paper currency notes to be replaced with plastic currency notes from 30 June 2026? Govt says...

New Delhi: Several social media posts are going viral, claiming that RBI will withdraw paper currency notes and replace them with plastic currency notes by the end of this month. The digitally altered video shows that government will replace these notes from June 30, 2026.

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Government's fact checking agency PIB Fact Check has tweeted that the claim is fake. It said, according to RBI, there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026.

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PIB Fact Check has also urged netizens to refer to the official RBI website: http://rbi.org.in for authentic information

Several social media posts are falsely claiming that RBI will withdraw paper currency notes and replace them with plastic currency notes from June 30, 2026.#PIBFactCheck



_ This claim is #Fake



_ According to @RBI, there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or_ pic.twitter.com/dhZqANjip9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 9, 2026

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If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Polymer or plastic currency notes

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra had last week confirmed that the central bank is considering a proposal to introduce polymer or plastic currency notes. Although no final decision has been taken yet, Governor Malhotra had said.

The RBI Governor has said that the proposal remains under consideration and is still at a preliminary stage. He added that soon as any decision is taken on it, RBI will make it official.

“We are examining the pros and cons of it and whether it would be worthwhile to implement. It is still at a preliminary stage,” he said. The RBI Governor said that the central bank is currently evaluating both the potential advantages and challenges associated with polymer currency before making a final decision.