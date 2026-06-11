IndusInd Bank credit card rules changing from 15 June 2026: Check late payment charges and other details

New Delhi: IndusInd Bank has announced that effective from 15 June 2026, there will be changes with regards to credit card payment charges. IndusInd Bank credit cardholders across several product categories will be impacted by the changes that pertain to late payment, fuel transaction fee, Dynamic Currency Conversion fee and Transaction fees on Transport.

Revision in Late Payment charges

IndusInd Bank has said hat if a card member has been making partial payments, but in the current month has paid in full on or before the due date, the closing balance as per the previous statement will continue to accrue interest until the date of payment. This interest will be collected in the following month’s statement.

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Card members will only benefit from the interest free period once the following month’s statement has been paid in full, it added.

"Assuming the card member has not made payment in full for the statement dated 18 November, payment made in full for 18 December statement on 8 January will result in the closing balance of the previous statement continuing to accrue interest until the date of payment. This interest will be collected in the following month’s statement, " cited IndusInd Bank as an illustration.

Fuel Transactions fee

The IndusInd Bank will levy 1 percent fee + GST on cumulative fuel spends above Rs 30,000/ Rs 50,000 (based on card variant)

Dynamic Currency Conversion fee (DCC)

IndusInd Bank said that 1 percent Mark-up Fee + GST or 2 percent Mark-up Fee + GST will be charged, based on card variant.

Transaction fees on Transport excluding Air MCC

1% Fee + GST on cumulative spends above Rs 40,000 (Air MCCs - 4111, 4112, 4784, 4131) will be charged by IndusInd Bank.