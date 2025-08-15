Instant e-PAN Services Will Not Be Available For THESE Two Days Due To...

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has said that instant e-PAN (Permanent Account Number) services will not be available for users two days. I-T Department said that due to scheduled maintenance activity e-PAN services will take a halt.

e-PAN Services To Be Halted For 2 Days

"Due to scheduled maintenance activity, Instant E-PAN services will not be available from 12:00AM, 17th August 2025 to 12:00 AM on 19th August 2025. Please plan your activities accordingly."

(Also Read: SBI Offers Exclusive Personal Loan Up To Rs 4 Lakh For Agniveers)

e-PAN is a pan card service that can only be used if you do not have a PAN, but have a valid Aadhaar and your KYC details are updated.

e-PAN Free Of Cost

Generating e-PAN is free of cost, online process and does not require you to fill up any forms. It is given to people with a valid Aadhaar with updated KYC details, and a valid mobile number linked with their Aadhaar.

(Also Read: Only 1 Month Left For ITR Filing — What Happens If You Miss Deadline?)

Pre-Requisite For Obtaining Instant e-PAN:

Individual who has not been allotted a PAN

Valid Aadhaar and mobile number linked to Aadhaar

User not a minor as on date of request; and

User not covered under the definition of Representative Assessee u/s 160 of the Income Tax Act.

Meanwhile, users must note that it is mandatory to quote your Permanent Account Number (PAN) while filing your Income Tax Return. If you have not been allotted a PAN, you can generate your e-PAN with the help of your Aadhaar and a mobile number registered with your Aadhaar.