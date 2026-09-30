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Interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for Q3 of FY2026-27: Finance Ministry

In an official notification, the Finance Ministry said the interest rates applicable to various small savings schemes for the quarter starting October 1, 2026, and ending December 31, 2026, will remain the same as those notified for the July-September quarter.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for Q3 of FY2026-27: Finance Ministry

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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