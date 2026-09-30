Interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for Q3 of FY2026-27: Finance Ministry

Under the current rate structure, PPF deposits will continue to earn an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent. The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, aimed at encouraging savings for the girl child, will continue to offer 8.2 per cent interest, making it one of the highest-yielding small savings schemes. Meanwhile, investments in the National Savings Certificate will continue to fetch an annual interest rate of 7.7 per cent.