Introducing Indus Max Active – A Savings Account Loaded with Benefits

Holding a savings account is a necessity for most of us. With the advent of cashless payments, it’s more convenient to pay through your debit cards, rather than fending for sufficient cash, and not finding any. However, savings accounts have now evolved to offer more! IndusInd Bank’s Indus Max Active is a new-age savings account that takes a departure from traditional accounts.

What is the Indus Max Active?

The Indus Max Active is a savings account that rewards you with numerous benefits when you make active use of it in all your financial transactions. It works much like other savings accounts. However, you can set it up as your primary account for enjoying additional facilities – mutual fund investments, establishing your credit card’s Standing Instructions, setting up the eNACH mandates to shift funds between your alternative bank accounts, recurring deposit setups, and paying your personal loan EMIs.

Benefits of the Indus Max Active

The Indus Max Active account has been designed to provide you with several benefits when you use this account to its full potential. Take a look at the many privileges you can enjoy with this active savings account: -

1) Spend More, Earn More, Save More

You can use this savings account through Netbanking, UPI, or debit cards for various merchant payments. As you choose to do, you will receive an assured Rs. 750 quarterly voucher for spending over Rs. 75,000 in a single quarter.

Moreover, when you use this account through a Platinum Plus debit card and pay for food purchases and groceries, you will save up to Rs. 10,000 on discounts.

2) Waived-Off NMC

When you use the Indus Max Active account for facilities such as setting up of SIP on Mutual Fund investments, loan EMIs, setting up Recurring Deposits, etc., for an amount greater than 25,000 the Non-Maintenance Charges (NMC) will be waived off.

Moreover, if you also use your UPI, Netbanking, or debit card through this account for over Rs. 25,000 of merchant payments, the NMC will be waived off as well!

3) Higher ROIs

The Indus Max Active also offers a higher return on investment, as you can use it to invest in Fixed Deposits (FD) or Recurring Deposits (RD) at the highest interest rates to grow your savings.

4) Cashback Rewards

When you use this savings account through a Platinum Plus Debit Card, you will earn reward points when paying for shopping purchases. Then, you can redeem those reward points for various cashback offers as well. Visit https://www.indusind.com/in/en/personal/cards/debit-card/platinum-plus-d...

5) Attractive Deals

The Indus Max Active also offers numerous offers on fashion, shopping, and travel purchases. Moreover, you will also avail up to 15% off when you use this account to pay for selected restaurant bills! Visit www.indusmoments.com to know more.

6) Insurance and Locker Benefits

This active savings account will also award you with a complimentary insurance cover when you use it through your Platinum Plus Debit Cards. Moreover, you will also avail a 25% discount on lockers for the first and second years.

Transparent Charges

Bank charges can often be hidden and make you wonder, why the deductions occurred in the first place. However, with the Indus Max Active, you can keep those worries away. The fees incurred when you sign up for this account are nominal and will be disclosed to you upfront so you know exactly what you are being charged for.

As times change, your savings account shouldn’t be the one to stay behind. Especially when it is the Indus Max Active, that offers so many benefits with its savings account facilities. Such an active savings account is tailor-made to suit your active life, so why choose anything else?

(Disclaimer: This is a featured content)